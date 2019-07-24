Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|15
|21
|.417
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|21
|.382
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|29
|7
|.806
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|17
|.528
|10
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|15
|21
|.417
|14
|Orem (Angels)
|13
|23
|.361
|16
___
Billings 1, Great Falls 0
Ogden 11, Grand Junction 4
Idaho Falls 6, Missoula 4, 10 innings
Orem 8, Rocky Mountain 7, 10 innings
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
