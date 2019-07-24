Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 24, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528 1
Billings (Reds) 15 21 .417 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 21 .382 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 29 7 .806
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 17 .528 10
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 21 .417 14
Orem (Angels) 13 23 .361 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Billings 1, Great Falls 0

Ogden 11, Grand Junction 4

Idaho Falls 6, Missoula 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

Orem 8, Rocky Mountain 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth