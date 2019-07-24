Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 24, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528 1
Billings (Reds) 15 22 .405
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 21 .400
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 30 7 .811
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 18 .514 11
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 21 .417 14½
Orem (Angels) 13 23 .361 16½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 6, Billings 2

Ogden 3, Grand Junction 1

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth