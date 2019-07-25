Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528 1 Billings (Reds) 15 22 .405 5½ Great Falls (White Sox) 14 21 .400 5½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 30 7 .811 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 18 .514 11 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 21 .417 14½ Orem (Angels) 13 23 .361 16½

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 6, Billings 2

Ogden 3, Grand Junction 1

Idaho Falls 15, Missoula 2

Rocky Mountain 6, Orem 2

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

