Pioneer League

July 25, 2019 1:43 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 15 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 18 .514 2
Billings (Reds) 15 22 .405 6
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 21 .400 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 30 7 .811
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 18 .514 11
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 16 21 .432 14
Orem (Angels) 13 24 .351 17

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls 6, Billings 2

Ogden 3, Grand Junction 1

Idaho Falls 15, Missoula 2

Rocky Mountain 6, Orem 2

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

