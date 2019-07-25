Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 25, 2019 2:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 15 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 18 .514 2
Billings (Reds) 15 22 .405 6
Great Falls (White Sox) 14 21 .400 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 30 7 .811
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 18 .514 11
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 16 21 .432 14
Orem (Angels) 13 24 .351 17

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

