Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 0 0 000 — x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 — Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 0 000 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000 — Orem (Angels) 0 0 000 —

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 5, 7 innings

Great Falls 7, Idaho Falls 4, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 7, Grand Junction 5

Advertisement

Missoula 13, Billings 11

Ogden 6, Orem 5

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.