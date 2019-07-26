Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 26, 2019 1:13 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 0 0 000
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 0 000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000
Orem (Angels) 0 0 000

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 5, 7 innings

Great Falls 7, Idaho Falls 4, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 7, Grand Junction 5

Missoula 13, Billings 11

Ogden 6, Orem 5

Friday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

