Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, TBD
Orem at Rocky Mountain, TBD
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
