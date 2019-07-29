Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 3 0 1.000 — Billings (Reds) 2 1 .667 1 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 2 .333 2 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 3 .000 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 2 0 1.000 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 2 0 1.000 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 2 .000 2 Orem (Angels) 0 2 .000 2

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

