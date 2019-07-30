Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 30, 2019 12:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 3 1 .750
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 1 .750
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 2 .500 1
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 4 .000 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 0 1.000
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 2 1 .667 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 2 .000
Orem (Angels) 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 4, Ogden 1

Orem at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Billings 7, Great Falls 2

Advertisement

Missoula 10, Idaho Falls 4

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown