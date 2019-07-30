Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
___
Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
