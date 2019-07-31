Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 4 .200 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 Great Falls (White Sox) 3 2 .600 Billings (Reds) 4 1 .800 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 2 2 .500 Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750 Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 1 .750 Orem (Angels) 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Orem 6, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 6, Orem 4, 7 innings

Ogden 4, Grand Junction 3

Advertisement

Billings 4, Great Falls 3, 10 innings

Idaho Falls 9, Missoula 5

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.