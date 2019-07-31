Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 31, 2019 2:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 4 .200
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 2 .600
Billings (Reds) 4 1 .800
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 2 2 .500
Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 1 .750
Orem (Angels) 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Orem 6, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 6, Orem 4, 7 innings

Ogden 4, Grand Junction 3

Advertisement

Billings 4, Great Falls 3, 10 innings

Idaho Falls 9, Missoula 5

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'