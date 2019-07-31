Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Rocky Mountain 10, Orem 2
Billings 3, Great Falls 1
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
