Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833 — Great Falls (White Sox) 3 3 .500 2 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 2½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 4 .200 3½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 1 .750 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 2 .600 ½ Orem (Angels) 0 5 .000 3½

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Rocky Mountain 10, Orem 2

Billings 3, Great Falls 1

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

