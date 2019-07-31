Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 31, 2019 11:44 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 3 .500 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 4 .200
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 3 1 .750
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 2 .600 ½
Orem (Angels) 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Rocky Mountain 10, Orem 2

Billings 3, Great Falls 1

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

