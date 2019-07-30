Pirates 11, Reds 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Reynolds rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.329
|Marte cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.284
|Moran 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.317
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Stallings c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Musgrove p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Cabrera lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|5
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Ervin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Roark p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dietrich 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Farmer c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|2
|10
|Pittsburgh
|203
|020
|103—11
|12
|2
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|011—
|4
|8
|0
a-flied out for Stephenson in the 8th. b-homered for Crick in the 9th.
E_Dickerson (2), Newman (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reynolds (21), Bell (34), Cabrera (18), Senzel (16). HR_Dickerson (3), off Sims; Dickerson (4), off Stephenson; Osuna (7), off Garrett; Votto (10), off Musgrove; J.Iglesias (7), off Musgrove. RBIs_Bell 2 (88), Dickerson 5 (25), Newman (36), Osuna 3 (18), Winker (34), Votto (33), Puig (61), J.Iglesias (40). SB_Newman 2 (8), Puig (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Dickerson, Stallings, Musgrove); Cincinnati 6 (Votto, Gennett 2, Farmer, VanMeter 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Moran, Bell. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 8-9
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|79
|4.23
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.45
|Crick
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.55
|Hartlieb
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|8.14
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 6-7
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|85
|4.24
|Sims
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|42
|5.40
|Stephenson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|4.84
|Hughes
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4.19
|Garrett
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2.21
|Peraza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-0, Garrett 1-1. HBP_Hughes (Marte). WP_Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:35. A_18,786 (42,319).
