Pirates 11, Reds 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Reynolds rf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .329 Marte cf 3 3 1 0 1 1 .285 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .284 Moran 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .287 Dickerson lf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .317 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Osuna ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .284 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newman ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .313 Stallings c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Musgrove p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .139 Cabrera lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Totals 38 11 12 11 5 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .261 Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .265 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Puig rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .252 Ervin rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 J.Iglesias ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .280 Roark p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Sims p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dietrich 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Farmer c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Totals 36 4 8 4 2 10

Pittsburgh 203 020 103—11 12 2 Cincinnati 001 100 011— 4 8 0

a-flied out for Stephenson in the 8th. b-homered for Crick in the 9th.

E_Dickerson (2), Newman (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reynolds (21), Bell (34), Cabrera (18), Senzel (16). HR_Dickerson (3), off Sims; Dickerson (4), off Stephenson; Osuna (7), off Garrett; Votto (10), off Musgrove; J.Iglesias (7), off Musgrove. RBIs_Bell 2 (88), Dickerson 5 (25), Newman (36), Osuna 3 (18), Winker (34), Votto (33), Puig (61), J.Iglesias (40). SB_Newman 2 (8), Puig (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Dickerson, Stallings, Musgrove); Cincinnati 6 (Votto, Gennett 2, Farmer, VanMeter 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Moran, Bell. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 8-9 6 5 2 2 0 4 79 4.23 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.45 Crick 1 1 1 0 1 1 22 3.55 Hartlieb 1 2 1 1 1 3 21 8.14 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 6-7 3 1-3 6 5 5 4 2 85 4.24 Sims 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 4 42 5.40 Stephenson 2 2 1 1 0 1 39 4.84 Hughes 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 4.19 Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 2.21 Peraza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-0, Garrett 1-1. HBP_Hughes (Marte). WP_Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:35. A_18,786 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.