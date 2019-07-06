Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 12, Brewers 2

July 6, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grandal c 4 1 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 4 2 2 0
Yelich rf 2 0 2 0 B.Rynld rf-lf 2 2 1 0
Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 1 S.Marte cf 5 1 2 3
B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 0 0
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 5 2 4 3
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Dckrs lf 3 1 1 1
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 2 1 1 2
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 5 1 4 3
Houser p 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 5 0 1 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 Agrazal p 2 0 0 0
F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 1 1 0
Braun ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Sladino 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Kang ph 1 0 0 0
Pina 3b 1 0 0 0 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 39 12 17 12
Milwaukee 101 000 000— 2
Pittsburgh 400 102 05x—12

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Aguilar (6), A.Frazier (19), C.Dickerson (12), J.Osuna (5). 3B_S.Marte (4). HR_Grandal (19), Moustakas (25), Me.Cabrera (6), Newman (6). CS_Yelich (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,2-3 4 7 5 5 3 5
F.Peralta 2 4 2 2 1 2
B.Smith 2 6 5 5 1 2
Pittsburgh
Agrazal W,2-0 6 5 2 2 2 1
Feliz 1 2 0 0 0 1
Ri.Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
DuRapau 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Agrazal (Yelich). WP_B.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_28,038 (38,362).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.