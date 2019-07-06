Pirates 12, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|B.Rynld rf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moran 3b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dckrs lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Agrazal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino 3b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pina 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DuRapau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|39
|12
|17
|12
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|400
|102
|05x—12
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Aguilar (6), A.Frazier (19), C.Dickerson (12), J.Osuna (5). 3B_S.Marte (4). HR_Grandal (19), Moustakas (25), Me.Cabrera (6), Newman (6). CS_Yelich (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,2-3
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|F.Peralta
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|B.Smith
|2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Agrazal W,2-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Feliz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ri.Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|DuRapau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Agrazal (Yelich). WP_B.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:26. A_28,038 (38,362).
