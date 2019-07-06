Pirates 12, Brewers 2

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Grandal c 4 1 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 4 2 2 0 Yelich rf 2 0 2 0 B.Rynld rf-lf 2 2 1 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 1 S.Marte cf 5 1 2 3 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 5 2 4 3 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Dckrs lf 3 1 1 1 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 2 1 1 2 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 5 1 4 3 Houser p 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 5 0 1 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 1 1 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Sladino 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Kang ph 1 0 0 0 Pina 3b 1 0 0 0 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 39 12 17 12

Milwaukee 101 000 000— 2 Pittsburgh 400 102 05x—12

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Aguilar (6), A.Frazier (19), C.Dickerson (12), J.Osuna (5). 3B_S.Marte (4). HR_Grandal (19), Moustakas (25), Me.Cabrera (6), Newman (6). CS_Yelich (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Houser L,2-3 4 7 5 5 3 5 F.Peralta 2 4 2 2 1 2 B.Smith 2 6 5 5 1 2 Pittsburgh Agrazal W,2-0 6 5 2 2 2 1 Feliz 1 2 0 0 0 1 Ri.Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 DuRapau 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Agrazal (Yelich). WP_B.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_28,038 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.