Pirates 5, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 0 2 0 B.Rynld rf 5 1 2 1 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 2 3 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 2 0 1 1 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 1 B.Mller 3b 3 1 0 0 C.Dckrs lf 4 1 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Franco ph 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Salas p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove p 2 1 1 0 El.Diaz ph-c 2 0 1 0 Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 37 5 13 4

Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 Pittsburgh 003 001 10x—5

E_Bell (6), Realmuto (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_S.Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), C.Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eflin L,7-10 4 5 3 3 0 3 Pivetta 2 3 1 1 1 1 Morin 1 2 1 1 0 0 Salas 1 3 0 0 0 1 Pittsburgh Musgrove W,7-8 6 2 1 0 2 8 Feliz H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0 F.Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Eflin (Bell), by Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).

