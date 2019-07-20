Pirates 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|B.Rynld rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Mller 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Dckrs lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|El.Diaz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|Pittsburgh
|003
|001
|10x—5
E_Bell (6), Realmuto (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_S.Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), C.Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin L,7-10
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Pivetta
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Morin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Salas
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove W,7-8
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Feliz H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F.Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Eflin (Bell), by Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).
