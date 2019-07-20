Listen Live Sports

Pirates 5, Phillies 1

July 20, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Philadelphia Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0
Segura ss 3 0 2 0 B.Rynld rf 5 1 2 1
B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 2 3 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 2 0 1 1
Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 1
B.Mller 3b 3 1 0 0 C.Dckrs lf 4 1 2 0
C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 0 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Franco ph 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove p 2 1 1 0
El.Diaz ph-c 2 0 1 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 37 5 13 4
Philadelphia 000 010 000—1
Pittsburgh 003 001 10x—5

E_Bell (6), Realmuto (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_S.Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), C.Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,7-10 4 5 3 3 0 3
Pivetta 2 3 1 1 1 1
Morin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Salas 1 3 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Musgrove W,7-8 6 2 1 0 2 8
Feliz H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0
F.Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Eflin (Bell), by Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).

