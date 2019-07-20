Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pirates 5, Phillies 1

July 20, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288
Segura ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .271
Miller 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-N.Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
d-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 3 11
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Reynolds rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .340
Marte cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .276
Bell 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .292
Moran 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .297
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .305
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .311
b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
e-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Musgrove p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .156
c-Diaz ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Totals 37 5 13 4 1 5
Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 3 1
Pittsburgh 003 001 10x—5 13 1

a-struck out for Eflin in the 5th. b-grounded out for Stallings in the 6th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 6th. d-flied out for Pivetta in the 7th. e-popped out for Liriano in the 8th.

E_Realmuto (6), Bell (6). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1). RBIs_Haseley (6), Reynolds (38), Marte (53), Bell (85), Moran (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Realmuto); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier, Marte 2, Moran, Dickerson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Newman, Cabrera, Bell. GIDP_Segura, Harper, Cabrera.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman, Bell), (Newman, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 7-10 4 5 3 3 0 3 57 4.25
Pivetta 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 5.70
Morin 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.42
Salas 1 3 0 0 0 1 23 6.75
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 7-8 6 2 1 0 2 8 98 4.08
Feliz, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.71
Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.26
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96

HBP_Eflin (Bell), Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).

