Pirates 5, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Segura ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .271 Miller 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-N.Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 d-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 1 3 1 3 11

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Reynolds rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .340 Marte cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .276 Bell 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .292 Moran 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .297 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .311 b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 e-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Musgrove p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .156 c-Diaz ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Totals 37 5 13 4 1 5

Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 3 1 Pittsburgh 003 001 10x—5 13 1

a-struck out for Eflin in the 5th. b-grounded out for Stallings in the 6th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 6th. d-flied out for Pivetta in the 7th. e-popped out for Liriano in the 8th.

E_Realmuto (6), Bell (6). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1). RBIs_Haseley (6), Reynolds (38), Marte (53), Bell (85), Moran (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Realmuto); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier, Marte 2, Moran, Dickerson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Haseley, Newman, Cabrera, Bell. GIDP_Segura, Harper, Cabrera.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman, Bell), (Newman, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 7-10 4 5 3 3 0 3 57 4.25 Pivetta 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 5.70 Morin 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.42 Salas 1 3 0 0 0 1 23 6.75 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 7-8 6 2 1 0 2 8 98 4.08 Feliz, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.71 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.26 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96

HBP_Eflin (Bell), Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.