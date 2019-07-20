Pirates 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.271
|Miller 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Haseley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-N.Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|d-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reynolds rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.340
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|b-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|e-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Musgrove p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|c-Diaz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|4
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|003
|001
|10x—5
|13
|1
a-struck out for Eflin in the 5th. b-grounded out for Stallings in the 6th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 6th. d-flied out for Pivetta in the 7th. e-popped out for Liriano in the 8th.
E_Realmuto (6), Bell (6). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Marte 2 (19), Moran (18), Dickerson 2 (15), Musgrove (1). RBIs_Haseley (6), Reynolds (38), Marte (53), Bell (85), Moran (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Realmuto); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier, Marte 2, Moran, Dickerson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Haseley, Newman, Cabrera, Bell. GIDP_Segura, Harper, Cabrera.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman, Bell), (Newman, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 7-10
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|57
|4.25
|Pivetta
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|5.70
|Morin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.42
|Salas
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.75
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 7-8
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|98
|4.08
|Feliz, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.71
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.26
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.96
HBP_Eflin (Bell), Musgrove (Segura). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:57. A_38,380 (38,362).
