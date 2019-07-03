Pirates 6, Cubs 5

|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Baez ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|C.Dckrs lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Cntrras rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cratini c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Me.Cbrr rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kang 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Chicago
|010
|110
|200—5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|301
|002—6
E_Kang (6). LOB_Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_S.Marte (17), Bell (30), Me.Cabrera (14), Kang (5). HR_J.Baez (22), Caratini 2 (4), Bell (26), Me.Cabrera (5). SB_A.Frazier (3). SF_C.Dickerson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Darvish
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Kintzler H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop H,2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel L,0-1 BS,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Archer
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liriano BS,3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Neverauskas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ri.Rodriguez W,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Darvish (A.Frazier), by Archer (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:19. A_17,831 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.