Pirates 6, Cubs 5

July 3, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 4 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Baez ss 5 1 3 1 C.Dckrs lf 4 0 0 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 3 0
Cntrras rf 4 2 2 0 Bell 1b 4 2 2 2
Cratini c 4 2 2 3 Me.Cbrr rf 4 1 3 2
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 0 0 0
Russell 2b 4 0 1 1 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 4 0 0 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0
Darvish p 3 0 1 0 J.Osuna ph 1 0 1 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0
R.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 El.Diaz ph-c 1 1 0 0
Archer p 1 0 0 0
B.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0
Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Kang 3b 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 35 6 11 6
Chicago 010 110 200—5
Pittsburgh 000 301 002—6

E_Kang (6). LOB_Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_S.Marte (17), Bell (30), Me.Cabrera (14), Kang (5). HR_J.Baez (22), Caratini 2 (4), Bell (26), Me.Cabrera (5). SB_A.Frazier (3). SF_C.Dickerson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish 6 2-3 7 4 4 0 6
Kintzler H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Strop H,2 1 3 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Pittsburgh
Archer 5 5 3 3 3 8
Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Liriano BS,3 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ri.Rodriguez W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Darvish (A.Frazier), by Archer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:19. A_17,831 (38,362).

