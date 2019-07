Cruz scores in first minute, C Cincinnati beats Fire 2-1

By The Associated Press

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Allan Cruz scored the quickest goal in expansion FC Cincinnati’s MLS history and Fanendo Adi broke a tie in the 83rd to help Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 in a match delayed by nearly an hour by lightning Saturday night.

Leonardo Bertone’s cross caromed inadvertently off Fire defender Fabian Herbers’ chest toward the middle of the area, and Cruz scissor-kicked it into the left corner to open the scoring after just 45 seconds.

Adi ran behind Kekuta Manneh’s well-placed through ball and connected on his first touch with a left-footed shot that slid past the goalkeeper.

Nicolás Gaitán missed a penalty kick for the Fire in the 25th minute, and a minute later the match was delayed due to lightning strikes in the area.

Advertisement

Gaitán tied it at 1 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Although his penalty kick was saved, the rebound came directly back to allow Gaitán an easy putback.

Cincinnati has won two in a row after losing six straight.

TORONTO FC 2, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored in Toronto FC’s victory over Montreal in the rain.

Toronto won on the road for the first time since May 4 at Orlando City, and for the first time in Montreal since 2017.

Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard took a headed pass from midfielder Marco Delgado and fired a shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Soon after, the game was suspended for 25 minutes because of rain.

Altidore scored in stoppage time on a free kick outside the box

ORLANDO CITY 1, CREW 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City past Columbus.

Ruan flicked a cross into the area and Michel poked it into the back of the net for Orlando (7-9-4).

Orlando’s Dom Dwyer was sent off in second-half stoppage time for an elbow to Josh Williams’ face.

Columbus (5-14-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in nine games.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas.

FC Dallas’ Jesse González saved Jan Gregus’ long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.

Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota’s fourth victory in a row.

Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).

REAL SALT LAKE 4, UNION 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino had two goals and an assist in Real Salt Lake’s victory over Philadelphia.

In the 23rd minute, Savarino ran behind Aaron Herrera’s long ball, trapped it forward to where he could get it first and finished with a left-footed shot. In the 71st, Kyle Beckerman found Savarino open 25 yards from goal and Savarino sent home a one-hopper to double the lead.

Savarino pounced on a defensive miscue in the 81st minute and back-heal flicked to Albert Rusnák, who punched it in to make it 3-0 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

Damir Kreilach finished from close range to cap the scoring in the 89th minute. RSL has won three of its last four. The Union dropped to 10-6-6.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gerso Fernandes played a role in all three goals and Sporting Kansas City beat Vancouver.

Fernandes scored in the 91st minute and set up an own goal that went off the foot of Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan in the first half. Fernandes assisted on Felipe Gutierrez’s goal in the 56th minute.

Sporting Kansas City (6-7-7) improved to 2-4-4 on the road.

The Whitecaps (4-9-8) have lost three straight and are 1-4-5 in their last 10 games.

RAPIDS 2, TIMBERS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midfielder Sam Nicholson scored the tying goal in the 76th minute and Colorado played to a draw with Portland.

Nicholson’s first goal of the season came after Portland took a one-goal lead in the 63rd when Diego Valeri made a penalty kick, which was the result of a Colorado hand ball.

The first goal of the back-and-forth match came in the 27th minute when Rapids defender Tommy Smith scored an own goal. His header intended to clear Valeri’s corner kick went past Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard into the back of the net.

Colorado responded a minute later.

Midfielder Jonathan Lewis settled a cross deflected out by the Timbers defense in the center of the box and scored with a right-footed line drive in the 28th.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.