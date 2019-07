Pozuelo, Altidore score, Toronto FC beats Impact 2-0

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored in Toronto FC’s 2-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on a rainy Saturday night.

Toronto won on the road for the first time since May 4 at Orlando City, and for the first time in Montreal since 2017.

Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard took a headed pass from midfielder Marco Delgado and fired a shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Soon after, the game was suspended for 25 minutes because of rain.

Advertisement

Altidore scored in stoppage time on a free kick outside the box

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.