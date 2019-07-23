Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators sign Colton Sissons to 7-year, $20M contract

July 23, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have avoided arbitration with Colton Sissons by signing the forward to a seven-year, $20 million contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Tuesday and called Sissons “an up-and-coming leader in our organization.”

The 25-year-old Sissons had 15 goals and 15 assists in 75 games in 2018-19. He set career highs in goals and points.

Sissons has 37 goals and 40 assists in 265 career regular-season games, all with Nashville. He has increased his point total in each of his five seasons.

Advertisement

The Predators selected Sissons in the second round with the 50th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander