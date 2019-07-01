|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago
|-114
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+104
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-157
|San
|Francisco
|+147
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Kansas
|City
|+132
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Baltimore
|+225
|at TEXAS
|-135
|LA
|Angels
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
