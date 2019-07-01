Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago -121 at PITTSBURGH +111 at WASHINGTON -195 Miami +180 at CINCINNATI -105 Milwaukee -105 at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF at LA DODGERS -223 Arizona +203 at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141 American League Boston -164 at TORONTO +154 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF LA Angels -125 at TEXAS +115 Detroit -135 at CHICAGO +125 Cleveland -175 at KANSAS CITY +163 Minnesota -118 at OAKLAND +108 Interleague NY Yankees -139 at NY METS +129 at COLORADO -130 Houston +120 St. Louis -136 at SEATTLE +126

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.