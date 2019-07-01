Listen Live Sports

July 1, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago -121 at PITTSBURGH +111
at WASHINGTON -195 Miami +180
at CINCINNATI -105 Milwaukee -105
at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF
at LA DODGERS -223 Arizona +203
at SAN DIEGO -151 San Francisco +141
American League
Boston -164 at TORONTO +154
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
LA Angels -125 at TEXAS +115
Detroit -135 at CHICAGO +125
Cleveland -175 at KANSAS CITY +163
Minnesota -118 at OAKLAND +108
Interleague
NY Yankees -139 at NY METS +129
at COLORADO -130 Houston +120
St. Louis -136 at SEATTLE +126

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

