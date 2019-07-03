|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-255
|Miami
|+225
|Chicago
|-132
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+122
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-126
|San
|Francisco
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Arizona
|+210
|American League
|Boston
|-285
|at
|TORONTO
|+255
|at TAMPA BAY
|-205
|Baltimore
|+185
|LA Angels
|-127
|at
|TEXAS
|+117
|at CHICAGO
|-150
|Detroit
|+140
|at CHICAGO
|-130
|Detroit
|+120
|Cleveland
|-156
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+146
|Minnesota
|-110
|at
|OAKLAND
|+100
|Interleague
|NY Yankees
|-149
|at
|NY
|METS
|+139
|Houston
|-130
|at
|COLORADO
|+120
|St. Louis
|-118
|at
|SEATTLE
|+108
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
