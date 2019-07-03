Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 3, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -255 Miami +225
Chicago -132 at PITTSBURGH +122
at CINCINNATI -130 Milwaukee +120
at ATLANTA -126 Philadelphia +116
at SAN DIEGO -126 San Francisco +116
at LA DODGERS -230 Arizona +210
American League
Boston -285 at TORONTO +255
at TAMPA BAY -205 Baltimore +185
LA Angels -127 at TEXAS +117
at CHICAGO -150 Detroit +140
at CHICAGO -130 Detroit +120
Cleveland -156 at KANSAS CITY +146
Minnesota -110 at OAKLAND +100
Interleague
NY Yankees -149 at NY METS +139
Houston -130 at COLORADO +120
St. Louis -118 at SEATTLE +108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.