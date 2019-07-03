Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -255 Miami +225 Chicago -132 at PITTSBURGH +122 at CINCINNATI -130 Milwaukee +120 at ATLANTA -126 Philadelphia +116 at SAN DIEGO -126 San Francisco +116 at LA DODGERS -230 Arizona +210 American League Boston -285 at TORONTO +255 at TAMPA BAY -205 Baltimore +185 LA Angels -127 at TEXAS +117 at CHICAGO -150 Detroit +140 at CHICAGO -130 Detroit +120 Cleveland -156 at KANSAS CITY +146 Minnesota -110 at OAKLAND +100 Interleague NY Yankees -149 at NY METS +139 Houston -130 at COLORADO +120 St. Louis -118 at SEATTLE +108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

