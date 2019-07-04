|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+108
|Chicago
|-111
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+101
|at ATLANTA
|-159
|Philadelphia
|+149
|at LA DODGERS
|-237
|San
|Diego
|+217
|American League
|Cleveland
|-128
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+118
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Detroit
|-105
|Minnesota
|-141
|at
|OAKLAND
|+131
|New York
|-111
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+101
|Boston
|-107
|at
|TORONTO
|-103
|at TEXAS
|-119
|LA
|Angels
|+109
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
