Pregame.com Line

July 4, 2019 11:29 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -118 at CINCINNATI +108
Chicago -111 at PITTSBURGH +101
at ATLANTA -159 Philadelphia +149
at LA DODGERS -237 San Diego +217
American League
Cleveland -128 at KANSAS CITY +118
at CHICAGO -105 Detroit -105
Minnesota -141 at OAKLAND +131
New York -111 at TAMPA BAY +101
Boston -107 at TORONTO -103
at TEXAS -119 LA Angels +109
Interleague
St. Louis -115 at SEATTLE +105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

