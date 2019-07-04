Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 4, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -105 Milwaukee -105
at NEW YORK -195 Philadelphia +180
at ATLANTA -185 Miami +170
at ARIZONA -180 Colorado +165
at LA DODGERS -178 San Diego +166
St. Louis -123 at SAN FRANCISCO +113
American League
at TORONTO -125 Baltimore +115
at DETROIT OFF Boston OFF
New York -115 at TAMPA BAY +105
at HOUSTON -185 LA Angels +170
at MINNESOTA -175 Texas +163
Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +125
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -167 Kansas City +157

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.