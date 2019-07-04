|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at NEW YORK
|-195
|Philadelphia
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-185
|Miami
|+170
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Colorado
|+165
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|San
|Diego
|+166
|St. Louis
|-123
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+113
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-125
|Baltimore
|+115
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|New York
|-115
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-185
|LA
|Angels
|+170
|at MINNESOTA
|-175
|Texas
|+163
|Oakland
|-135
|at
|SEATTLE
|+125
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-167
|Kansas
|City
|+157
