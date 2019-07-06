Listen Live Sports

July 6, 2019 5:14 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -105 Philadelphia -105
at ATLANTA -195 Miami +180
at PITTSBURGH -105 Milwaukee -105
St. Louis -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
Colorado -127 at ARIZONA +117
at LA DODGERS -154 San Diego +144
American League
at TORONTO -170 Baltimore +158
Boston -260 at DETROIT +230
at TAMPA BAY -115 New York +105
at HOUSTON -155 LA Angels +145
at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
Cleveland -120 at CINCINNATI +110
at WASHINGTON -235 Kansas City +215
Chicago Cubs -150 at CHICAGO WS +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

