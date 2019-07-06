|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-105
|at ATLANTA
|-195
|Miami
|+180
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|St. Louis
|-120
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+110
|Colorado
|-127
|at
|ARIZONA
|+117
|at LA DODGERS
|-154
|San
|Diego
|+144
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Baltimore
|+158
|Boston
|-260
|at
|DETROIT
|+230
|at TAMPA BAY
|-115
|New
|York
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-155
|LA
|Angels
|+145
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-235
|Kansas
|City
|+215
|Chicago Cubs
|-150
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+140
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
