July 12, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -172 Pittsburgh +160
New York -149 at MIAMI +139
at PHILADELPHIA -111 Washington +101
at ST. LOUIS -121 Arizona +111
at MILWAUKEE -119 San Francisco +109
at COLORADO -136 Cincinnati +126
at SAN DIEGO OFF Atlanta OFF
American League
at NEW YORK -285 Toronto +255
at OAKLAND OFF Chicago OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CLEVELAND -144 Minnesota +134
at KANSAS CITY -108 Detroit -102
Houston -124 at TEXAS +114
at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at BOSTON -165 LA Dodgers +155

