|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|New York
|-149
|at
|MIAMI
|+139
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-111
|Washington
|+101
|at ST. LOUIS
|-121
|Arizona
|+111
|at MILWAUKEE
|-119
|San
|Francisco
|+109
|at COLORADO
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-285
|Toronto
|+255
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-144
|Minnesota
|+134
|at KANSAS CITY
|-108
|Detroit
|-102
|Houston
|-124
|at
|TEXAS
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-165
|LA
|Dodgers
|+155
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
