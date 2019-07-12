Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -172 Pittsburgh +160 New York -149 at MIAMI +139 at PHILADELPHIA -111 Washington +101 at ST. LOUIS -121 Arizona +111 at MILWAUKEE -119 San Francisco +109 at COLORADO -136 Cincinnati +126 at SAN DIEGO OFF Atlanta OFF American League at NEW YORK -285 Toronto +255 at OAKLAND OFF Chicago OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CLEVELAND -144 Minnesota +134 at KANSAS CITY -108 Detroit -102 Houston -124 at TEXAS +114 at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF Interleague at BOSTON -165 LA Dodgers +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

