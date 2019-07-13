|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Washington
|-105
|New York
|-195
|at
|MIAMI
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-168
|San
|Francisco
|+158
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+158
|at COLORADO
|-109
|Cincinnati
|-101
|Atlanta
|-122
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+112
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-200
|Toronto
|+180
|at CLEVELAND
|-131
|Minnesota
|+121
|at KANSAS CITY
|-136
|Detroit
|+126
|Houston
|-220
|at
|TEXAS
|+200
|at LA ANGELS
|-158
|Seattle
|+148
|at OAKLAND
|-205
|Chicago
|+185
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-107
|LA
|Dodgers
|-103
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
