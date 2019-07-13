Listen Live Sports

July 13, 2019 5:14 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Washington -105
New York -195 at MIAMI +180
at MILWAUKEE -168 San Francisco +158
at ST. LOUIS OFF Arizona OFF
at CHICAGO -168 Pittsburgh +158
at COLORADO -109 Cincinnati -101
Atlanta -122 at SAN DIEGO +112
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NEW YORK -200 Toronto +180
at CLEVELAND -131 Minnesota +121
at KANSAS CITY -136 Detroit +126
Houston -220 at TEXAS +200
at LA ANGELS -158 Seattle +148
at OAKLAND -205 Chicago +185
Interleague
at BOSTON -107 LA Dodgers -103

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

