Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -105 Washington -105 New York -195 at MIAMI +180 at MILWAUKEE -168 San Francisco +158 at ST. LOUIS OFF Arizona OFF at CHICAGO -168 Pittsburgh +158 at COLORADO -109 Cincinnati -101 Atlanta -122 at SAN DIEGO +112 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at NEW YORK -200 Toronto +180 at CLEVELAND -131 Minnesota +121 at KANSAS CITY -136 Detroit +126 Houston -220 at TEXAS +200 at LA ANGELS -158 Seattle +148 at OAKLAND -205 Chicago +185 Interleague at BOSTON -107 LA Dodgers -103

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.