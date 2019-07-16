|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Atlanta
|-105
|at CHICAGO
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at COLORADO
|-170
|San
|Francisco
|+158
|LA Dodgers
|-149
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+139
|San Diego
|-145
|at
|MIAMI
|+135
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-150
|Tampa
|Bay
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-255
|Toronto
|+225
|at CLEVELAND
|-240
|Detroit
|+220
|at KANSAS CITY
|-129
|Chicago
|+119
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-165
|NY
|Mets
|+155
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Arizona
|-119
|at
|TEXAS
|+109
