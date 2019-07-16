Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 16, 2019 5:54 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -140 Pittsburgh +130
at MILWAUKEE -105 Atlanta -105
at CHICAGO -130 Cincinnati +120
at COLORADO -170 San Francisco +158
LA Dodgers -149 at PHILADELPHIA +139
San Diego -145 at MIAMI +135
American League
at OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF
at NEW YORK -150 Tampa Bay +140
at BOSTON -255 Toronto +225
at CLEVELAND -240 Detroit +220
at KANSAS CITY -129 Chicago +119
at LA ANGELS OFF Houston OFF
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -165 NY Mets +155
at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
Arizona -119 at TEXAS +109

