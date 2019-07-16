Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -140 Pittsburgh +130 at MILWAUKEE -105 Atlanta -105 at CHICAGO -130 Cincinnati +120 at COLORADO -170 San Francisco +158 LA Dodgers -149 at PHILADELPHIA +139 San Diego -145 at MIAMI +135 American League at OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF at NEW YORK -150 Tampa Bay +140 at BOSTON -255 Toronto +225 at CLEVELAND -240 Detroit +220 at KANSAS CITY -129 Chicago +119 at LA ANGELS OFF Houston OFF Interleague at MINNESOTA -165 NY Mets +155 at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF Arizona -119 at TEXAS +109

