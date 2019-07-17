|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-112
|at
|MIAMI
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-109
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-101
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|Washington
|-127
|at
|ATLANTA
|+117
|at ARIZONA
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|New York
|-109
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-101
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-118
|Tampa
|Bay
|+108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Detroit
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Oakland
|+126
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
