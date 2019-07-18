Listen Live Sports

July 18, 2019 11:32 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -119 at MIAMI +109
LA Dodgers -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101
at CINCINNATI -123 St. Louis +113
Washington -128 at ATLANTA +118
at ARIZONA -113 Milwaukee +103
at SAN FRANCISCO -112 New York +102
American League
at KANSAS CITY -153 Chicago +143
at NEW YORK (Game One) -157 Tampa Bay +147
at NEW YORK (Game Two) -116 Tampa Bay +106
at BOSTON -279 Toronto +249
at CLEVELAND -209 Detroit +189
at MINNESOTA -129 Oakland +119
Houston -160 at LA ANGELS +150

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

