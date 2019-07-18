|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-119
|at
|MIAMI
|+109
|LA Dodgers
|-111
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+101
|at CINCINNATI
|-123
|St.
|Louis
|+113
|Washington
|-128
|at
|ATLANTA
|+118
|at ARIZONA
|-113
|Milwaukee
|+103
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-112
|New
|York
|+102
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-153
|Chicago
|+143
|at NEW YORK (Game One)
|-157
|Tampa
|Bay
|+147
|at NEW YORK (Game Two)
|-116
|Tampa
|Bay
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-279
|Toronto
|+249
|at CLEVELAND
|-209
|Detroit
|+189
|at MINNESOTA
|-129
|Oakland
|+119
|Houston
|-160
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+150
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
