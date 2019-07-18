Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -119 at MIAMI +109 LA Dodgers -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101 at CINCINNATI -123 St. Louis +113 Washington -128 at ATLANTA +118 at ARIZONA -113 Milwaukee +103 at SAN FRANCISCO -112 New York +102 American League at KANSAS CITY -153 Chicago +143 at NEW YORK (Game One) -157 Tampa Bay +147 at NEW YORK (Game Two) -116 Tampa Bay +106 at BOSTON -279 Toronto +249 at CLEVELAND -209 Detroit +189 at MINNESOTA -129 Oakland +119 Houston -160 at LA ANGELS +150

