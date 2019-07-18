|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-147
|San
|Diego
|+137
|at PITTSBURGH
|-108
|Philadelphia
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|-113
|St.
|Louis
|+103
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-123
|at
|ARIZONA
|+113
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Miami
|+240
|New York
|-180
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+165
|American League
|Boston
|-215
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+195
|Toronto
|-147
|at
|DETROIT
|+137
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-280
|Kansas
|City
|+250
|at MINNESOTA
|-128
|Oakland
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-217
|Texas
|+197
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-220
|Colorado
|+200
