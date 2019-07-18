Listen Live Sports

July 18, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -147 San Diego +137
at PITTSBURGH -108 Philadelphia -102
at CINCINNATI -113 St. Louis +103
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
Milwaukee -123 at ARIZONA +113
at LA DODGERS -270 Miami +240
New York -180 at SAN FRANCISCO +165
American League
Boston -215 at BALTIMORE +195
Toronto -147 at DETROIT +137
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago OFF
at CLEVELAND -280 Kansas City +250
at MINNESOTA -128 Oakland +118
at HOUSTON -217 Texas +197
at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -220 Colorado +200

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

