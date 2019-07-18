Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -147 San Diego +137 at PITTSBURGH -108 Philadelphia -102 at CINCINNATI -113 St. Louis +103 at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF Milwaukee -123 at ARIZONA +113 at LA DODGERS -270 Miami +240 New York -180 at SAN FRANCISCO +165 American League Boston -215 at BALTIMORE +195 Toronto -147 at DETROIT +137 at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago OFF at CLEVELAND -280 Kansas City +250 at MINNESOTA -128 Oakland +118 at HOUSTON -217 Texas +197 at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF Interleague at NY YANKEES -220 Colorado +200

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.