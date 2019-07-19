Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
July 19, 2019 11:27 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -163 San Diego +153
at PITTSBURGH -105 Philadelphia -105
at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105
Washington -115 at ATLANTA +105
Milwaukee -136 at ARIZONA +126
at LA DODGERS -305 Miami +275
New York -169 at SAN FRANCISCO +159
American League
Boston -246 at BALTIMORE +226
Toronto -160 at DETROIT +150
at TAMPA BAY -225 Chicago +205
at CLEVELAND -290 Kansas City +260
at MINNESOTA -126 Oakland +116
at HOUSTON -210 Texas +190
LA Angels -126 at SEATTLE +116
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -213 Colorado +193

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

