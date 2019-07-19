|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-163
|San
|Diego
|+153
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-105
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|Washington
|-115
|at
|ATLANTA
|+105
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at
|ARIZONA
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-305
|Miami
|+275
|New York
|-169
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+159
|American League
|Boston
|-246
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+226
|Toronto
|-160
|at
|DETROIT
|+150
|at TAMPA BAY
|-225
|Chicago
|+205
|at CLEVELAND
|-290
|Kansas
|City
|+260
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|Oakland
|+116
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Texas
|+190
|LA Angels
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+116
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-213
|Colorado
|+193
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
