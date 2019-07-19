Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -163 San Diego +153 at PITTSBURGH -105 Philadelphia -105 at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105 Washington -115 at ATLANTA +105 Milwaukee -136 at ARIZONA +126 at LA DODGERS -305 Miami +275 New York -169 at SAN FRANCISCO +159 American League Boston -246 at BALTIMORE +226 Toronto -160 at DETROIT +150 at TAMPA BAY -225 Chicago +205 at CLEVELAND -290 Kansas City +260 at MINNESOTA -126 Oakland +116 at HOUSTON -210 Texas +190 LA Angels -126 at SEATTLE +116 Interleague at NY YANKEES -213 Colorado +193

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.