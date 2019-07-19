Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -124 San Diego +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -122 New York +112 at PITTSBURGH -119 Philadelphia +109 at CINCINNATI -135 St. Louis +125 at ATLANTA -150 Washington +140 at ARIZONA -130 Milwaukee +120 at LA DODGERS -319 Miami +289 American League at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago OFF Toronto -120 at DETROIT +110 Boston -188 at BALTIMORE +173 at MINNESOTA -139 Oakland +129 at CLEVELAND -161 Kansas City +151 at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF Interleague at NY YANKEES -253 Colorado +223

