|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-124
|San
|Diego
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-122
|New
|York
|+112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-119
|Philadelphia
|+109
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|Washington
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-319
|Miami
|+289
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|Toronto
|-120
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|Boston
|-188
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+173
|at MINNESOTA
|-139
|Oakland
|+129
|at CLEVELAND
|-161
|Kansas
|City
|+151
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-253
|Colorado
|+223
