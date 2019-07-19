Listen Live Sports

July 19, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -124 San Diego +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -122 New York +112
at PITTSBURGH -119 Philadelphia +109
at CINCINNATI -135 St. Louis +125
at ATLANTA -150 Washington +140
at ARIZONA -130 Milwaukee +120
at LA DODGERS -319 Miami +289
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago OFF
Toronto -120 at DETROIT +110
Boston -188 at BALTIMORE +173
at MINNESOTA -139 Oakland +129
at CLEVELAND -161 Kansas City +151
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF
at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -253 Colorado +223

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

