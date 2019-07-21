|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-121
|Cincinnati
|+111
|Chicago
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+102
|American League
|Cleveland
|-161
|at
|TORONTO
|+151
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|New York
|-112
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Oakland
|+200
|at SEATTLE
|-125
|Texas
|+115
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WS
|-120
|Miami
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-217
|Baltimore
|+197
