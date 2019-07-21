Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF at MILWAUKEE -121 Cincinnati +111 Chicago -112 at SAN FRANCISCO +102 American League Cleveland -161 at TORONTO +151 at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF New York -112 at MINNESOTA +102 at HOUSTON -220 Oakland +200 at SEATTLE -125 Texas +115 Interleague at CHICAGO WS -120 Miami +110 at ARIZONA -217 Baltimore +197

