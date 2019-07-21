Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 21, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
at MILWAUKEE -121 Cincinnati +111
Chicago -112 at SAN FRANCISCO +102
American League
Cleveland -161 at TORONTO +151
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
New York -112 at MINNESOTA +102
at HOUSTON -220 Oakland +200
at SEATTLE -125 Texas +115
Interleague
at CHICAGO WS -120 Miami +110
at ARIZONA -217 Baltimore +197

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Sports News

