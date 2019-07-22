Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -150 Colorado +140 St. Louis -107 at PITTSBURGH -103 at MILWAUKEE -118 Cincinnati +108 Chicago -114 at SAN FRANCISCO +104 American League Cleveland -171 at TORONTO +159 Boston -127 at TAMPA BAY +117 New York -120 at MINNESOTA +110 at HOUSTON -236 Oakland +216 at SEATTLE -110 Texas +100 Interleague at CHICAGO WS -110 Miami +100 at ARIZONA -248 Baltimore +228

