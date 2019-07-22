Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 22, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -150 Colorado +140
St. Louis -107 at PITTSBURGH -103
at MILWAUKEE -118 Cincinnati +108
Chicago -114 at SAN FRANCISCO +104
American League
Cleveland -171 at TORONTO +159
Boston -127 at TAMPA BAY +117
New York -120 at MINNESOTA +110
at HOUSTON -236 Oakland +216
at SEATTLE -110 Texas +100
Interleague
at CHICAGO WS -110 Miami +100
at ARIZONA -248 Baltimore +228

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate