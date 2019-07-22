|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-150
|Colorado
|+140
|St. Louis
|-107
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-118
|Cincinnati
|+108
|Chicago
|-114
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+104
|American League
|Cleveland
|-171
|at
|TORONTO
|+159
|Boston
|-127
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+117
|New York
|-120
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-236
|Oakland
|+216
|at SEATTLE
|-110
|Texas
|+100
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WS
|-110
|Miami
|+100
|at ARIZONA
|-248
|Baltimore
|+228
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
