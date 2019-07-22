|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|St.
|Louis
|+122
|at WASHINGTON
|-173
|Colorado
|+161
|San Diego
|-125
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+115
|at MILWAUKEE
|-125
|Cincinnati
|+115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|American League
|Cleveland
|-171
|at
|TORONTO
|+159
|Boston
|-156
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+146
|New York
|-115
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|Oakland
|+140
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-140
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|Kansas
|City
|+185
|Miami
|-130
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-160
|Baltimore
|+150
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
