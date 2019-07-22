Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

July 22, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -132 St. Louis +122
at WASHINGTON -173 Colorado +161
San Diego -125 at NEW YORK +115
at MILWAUKEE -125 Cincinnati +115
at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Chicago -105
American League
Cleveland -171 at TORONTO +159
Boston -156 at TAMPA BAY +146
New York -115 at MINNESOTA +105
at HOUSTON -150 Oakland +140
at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
Philadelphia -140 at DETROIT +130
at ATLANTA -205 Kansas City +185
Miami -130 at CHICAGO WS +120
at ARIZONA -160 Baltimore +150
at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

