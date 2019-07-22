Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -132 St. Louis +122 at WASHINGTON -173 Colorado +161 San Diego -125 at NEW YORK +115 at MILWAUKEE -125 Cincinnati +115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Chicago -105 American League Cleveland -171 at TORONTO +159 Boston -156 at TAMPA BAY +146 New York -115 at MINNESOTA +105 at HOUSTON -150 Oakland +140 at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF Interleague Philadelphia -140 at DETROIT +130 at ATLANTA -205 Kansas City +185 Miami -130 at CHICAGO WS +120 at ARIZONA -160 Baltimore +150 at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

