The Associated Press
 
July 23, 2019 11:24 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -127 St. Louis +117
at WASHINGTON -220 Colorado +200
San Diego -132 at NEW YORK +122
at MILWAUKEE -136 Cincinnati +126
Chicago -112 at SAN FRANCISCO +102
American League
Cleveland -169 at TORONTO +159
Boston -165 at TAMPA BAY +155
New York -121 at MINNESOTA +111
at HOUSTON -155 Oakland +145
at SEATTLE -127 Texas +117
Interleague
Philadelphia -139 at DETROIT +129
at ATLANTA -215 Kansas City +195
Miami -116 at CHICAGO WS +106
at ARIZONA -183 Baltimore +168
at LA DODGERS -185 LA Angels +170

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

