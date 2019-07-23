|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|St.
|Louis
|+117
|at WASHINGTON
|-220
|Colorado
|+200
|San Diego
|-132
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+122
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+126
|Chicago
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+102
|American League
|Cleveland
|-169
|at
|TORONTO
|+159
|Boston
|-165
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+155
|New York
|-121
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+111
|at HOUSTON
|-155
|Oakland
|+145
|at SEATTLE
|-127
|Texas
|+117
|Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-139
|at
|DETROIT
|+129
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Kansas
|City
|+195
|Miami
|-116
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+106
|at ARIZONA
|-183
|Baltimore
|+168
|at LA DODGERS
|-185
|LA
|Angels
|+170
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.