Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -195 San Diego +180 at PITTSBURGH -111 St. Louis +101 at WASHINGTON -295 Colorado +265 American League New York -114 at BOSTON +104 Minnesota -140 at CHICAGO +130 Cleveland -142 at KANSAS CITY +132 at LA ANGELS -213 Baltimore +193 at OAKLAND -176 Texas +164 at SEATTLE OFF Detroit OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

