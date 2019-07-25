|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-195
|San
|Diego
|+180
|at PITTSBURGH
|-111
|St.
|Louis
|+101
|at WASHINGTON
|-295
|Colorado
|+265
|American League
|New York
|-114
|at
|BOSTON
|+104
|Minnesota
|-140
|at
|CHICAGO
|+130
|Cleveland
|-142
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+132
|at LA ANGELS
|-213
|Baltimore
|+193
|at OAKLAND
|-176
|Texas
|+164
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
