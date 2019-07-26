|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-175
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+163
|Arizona
|-116
|at
|MIAMI
|+106
|Atlanta
|-126
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+116
|at NEW YORK
|-133
|Pittsburgh
|+123
|at MILWAUKEE
|-112
|Chicago
|+102
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-127
|New
|York
|+117
|at SEATTLE
|-150
|Detroit
|+140
|Minnesota
|-165
|at
|CHICAGO
|+155
|Cleveland
|-195
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+180
|at OAKLAND
|-182
|Texas
|+167
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Interleague
|Houston
|-172
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+160
|National Football League
|Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|PK
|-2
|(34)
|Indianapolis
