Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 26, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -175 at WASHINGTON +163
Arizona -116 at MIAMI +106
Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +116
at NEW YORK -133 Pittsburgh +123
at MILWAUKEE -112 Chicago +102
at CINCINNATI OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BOSTON -127 New York +117
at SEATTLE -150 Detroit +140
Minnesota -165 at CHICAGO +155
Cleveland -195 at KANSAS CITY +180
at OAKLAND -182 Texas +167
at LA ANGELS OFF Baltimore OFF
Interleague
Houston -172 at ST. LOUIS +160
National Football League
Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -2 (34) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established