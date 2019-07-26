Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -175 at WASHINGTON +163 Arizona -116 at MIAMI +106 Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at NEW YORK -133 Pittsburgh +123 at MILWAUKEE -112 Chicago +102 at CINCINNATI OFF Colorado OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF American League at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at BOSTON -127 New York +117 at SEATTLE -150 Detroit +140 Minnesota -165 at CHICAGO +155 Cleveland -195 at KANSAS CITY +180 at OAKLAND -182 Texas +167 at LA ANGELS OFF Baltimore OFF Interleague Houston -172 at ST. LOUIS +160 National Football League Hall of Fame Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver PK -2 (34) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

