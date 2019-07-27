|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-140
|Atlanta
|+130
|Arizona
|-157
|at
|MIAMI
|+147
|at NEW YORK
|-129
|Pittsburgh
|+119
|at CINCINNATI
|-159
|Colorado
|+149
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-110
|Chicago
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at
|TORONTO
|+128
|Minnesota
|-190
|at
|CHICAGO
|+175
|Cleveland
|-177
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+165
|at OAKLAND
|-190
|Texas
|+175
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-170
|New
|York
|+158
|Interleague
|Houston
|-125
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+115
|National Football League
|Hall of Fame Game
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|PK
|-2
|(34)
|Indianapolis
