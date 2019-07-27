Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -140 Atlanta +130 Arizona -157 at MIAMI +147 at NEW YORK -129 Pittsburgh +119 at CINCINNATI -159 Colorado +149 LA Dodgers -112 at WASHINGTON +102 at MILWAUKEE -110 Chicago +100 at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF American League Tampa Bay -138 at TORONTO +128 Minnesota -190 at CHICAGO +175 Cleveland -177 at KANSAS CITY +165 at OAKLAND -190 Texas +175 at LA ANGELS OFF Baltimore OFF at SEATTLE OFF Detroit OFF at BOSTON -170 New York +158 Interleague Houston -125 at ST. LOUIS +115 National Football League Hall of Fame Game Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver PK -2 (34) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.