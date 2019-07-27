Listen Live Sports

July 27, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -140 Atlanta +130
Arizona -157 at MIAMI +147
at NEW YORK -129 Pittsburgh +119
at CINCINNATI -159 Colorado +149
LA Dodgers -112 at WASHINGTON +102
at MILWAUKEE -110 Chicago +100
at SAN DIEGO OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
Tampa Bay -138 at TORONTO +128
Minnesota -190 at CHICAGO +175
Cleveland -177 at KANSAS CITY +165
at OAKLAND -190 Texas +175
at LA ANGELS OFF Baltimore OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Detroit OFF
at BOSTON -170 New York +158
Interleague
Houston -125 at ST. LOUIS +115
National Football League
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -2 (34) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

