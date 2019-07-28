|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Atlanta
|+130
|Arizona
|-110
|at
|MIAMI
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+165
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at
|COLORADO
|+135
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-125
|Toronto
|+115
|at LA ANGELS
|-225
|Detroit
|+205
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|National Football League
|Hall of Fame Game
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|PK
|-2½
|(34)
|Indianapolis
