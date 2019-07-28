Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 28, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -140 Atlanta +130
Arizona -110 at MIAMI +100
at CINCINNATI -180 Pittsburgh +165
LA Dodgers -145 at COLORADO +135
American League
at KANSAS CITY -125 Toronto +115
at LA ANGELS -225 Detroit +205
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO OFF Baltimore OFF
National Football League
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -2½ (34) Indianapolis

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA