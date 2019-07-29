|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-148
|Atlanta
|+138
|at MIAMI
|-108
|Arizona
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+173
|LA Dodgers
|-130
|at
|COLORADO
|+120
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Toronto
|+116
|at LA ANGELS
|-230
|Detroit
|+210
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
