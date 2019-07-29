Listen Live Sports

July 29, 2019 11:42 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -148 Atlanta +138
at MIAMI -108 Arizona -102
at CINCINNATI -188 Pittsburgh +173
LA Dodgers -130 at COLORADO +120
American League
at KANSAS CITY -126 Toronto +116
at LA ANGELS -230 Detroit +210
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO OFF Baltimore OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

