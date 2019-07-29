|NFL
|Thursday
|Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|
|Denver;PK;-2½;34;Atlanta
|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-119
|San
|Francisco
|+109
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|Chicago
|-110
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+100
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|American League
|Houston
|-119
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+109
|at BOSTON
|-141
|Tampa
|Bay
|+131
|at TEXAS
|-128
|Seattle
|+118
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-240
|Detroit
|+220
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at NY YANKEES
|-224
|Arizona
|+204
|Minnesota
|-152
|at
|MIAMI
|+142
|NY Mets
|-152
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+142
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
