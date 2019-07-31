Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 31, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -127 at WASHINGTON +117
at CINCINNATI -200 Pittsburgh +180
LA Dodgers -129 at COLORADO +119
at PHILADELPHIA -132 San Francisco +122
Chicago -113 at ST. LOUIS +103
American League
at KANSAS CITY -128 Toronto +118
at LA ANGELS -188 Detroit +173
at BOSTON -142 Tampa Bay +132
Houston -142 at CLEVELAND +132
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -126 Arizona +116
Minnesota -190 at MIAMI +175
NY Mets -167 at CHICAGO WS +157
at OAKLAND -121 Milwaukee +111
NFL
Thursday
Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver PK -3 34 Atlanta

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'