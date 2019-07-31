|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-127
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+117
|at CINCINNATI
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|LA Dodgers
|-129
|at
|COLORADO
|+119
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|San
|Francisco
|+122
|Chicago
|-113
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+103
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-128
|Toronto
|+118
|at LA ANGELS
|-188
|Detroit
|+173
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Tampa
|Bay
|+132
|Houston
|-142
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+132
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-126
|Arizona
|+116
|Minnesota
|-190
|at
|MIAMI
|+175
|NY Mets
|-167
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+157
|at OAKLAND
|-121
|Milwaukee
|+111
|NFL
|Thursday
|Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|PK
|-3
|34
|Atlanta
