The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Quigley, Dolson score 19 apiece as Sky beat Fever 78-70

July 21, 2019 8:27 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson scored 19 points apiece to help Chicago beat the Indiana Fever 78-70 on Sunday for the Sky’s fourth consecutive win.

Quigley scored eight points in the fourth quarter, hitting two of her four 3-pointers, and Dolson finished with nine rebounds. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and a season-high 14 assists for Chicago (10-8).

Quigley made a 3 that sparked a 9-2 run and gave the Sky the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter. Vandersloot followed with a reverse layup and, after Indiana’s Candice Dupree hit a jumper to make it a one-point game, Dolson made two free throws and then a layup to cap the spurt and make it 70-65 with 2:28 to play.

Betnijah Laney answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Fever (6-13) within two with two minutes remaining but Dolson and Quigley made back-to-back baskets to give the Sky an eight-point lead with 29 seconds to go.

Erica Wheeler had 13 points and nine assists and Teaira McCowan added 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Indiana. The Fever have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10.

