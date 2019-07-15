Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign free agent G Jonathan Cooper

July 15, 2019
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper.

The team made the move Monday to add a veteran guard after news last week that projected starter Richie Incognito will be suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Cooper was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2013 and has played 46 games over five years with the Cardinals, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington. He played four games for Washington last season after spending the offseason with San Francisco.

The Raiders waived receiver Montay Crockett to make room on the roster for Cooper.

