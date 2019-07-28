Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ramos-Vinolas beats No. 455 Stebe in Gstaad clay-court final

July 28, 2019 11:59 am
 
GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) — Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended 455th-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe’s charmed run to the Swiss Open final, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Stebe was the lowest-ranked finalist on the ATP tour for a decade, and came to the Alpine resort of Gstaad without a match win since 2017.

The 31-year-old Ramos-Vinolas got his second career title without dropping a set all week. The clay-court specialist’s previous title was in 2016 at Bastad, Sweden.

A rain-delayed start Sunday gave Stebe extra time to recover from back-to-back three-set wins on Saturday in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The 28-year-old German had two surgeries last year on his right wrist, and also missed the 2014 season due to injuries.

The previously lowest-ranked men’s finalist was No. 866 Raemon Sluiter, who was runner-up at the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court event in 2009.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

