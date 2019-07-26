Rangers 11, Athletics 3

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn lf
|5
|2
|3
|6
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Canha rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Frsythe 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pinder ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|DShelds cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|Texas
|000
|055
|100—11
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000—
|3
E_Federowicz (4). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Da.Santana (16), A.Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Da.Santana (14). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus (6), K.Davis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Jurado W,6-6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Guerrieri
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Oakland
|Bre.Anderson L,9-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Petit
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Wang
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Schlitter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Trivino (Forsythe).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).
