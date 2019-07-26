Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 11, Athletics 3

July 26, 2019 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 5 2 2 1 Semien ss 3 1 1 0
Da.Sntn lf 5 2 3 6 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Pence dh 5 0 1 1 Canha rf 2 1 0 0
Odor 2b 5 1 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 1 2
Frsythe 1b 2 2 1 0 Pinder ph 0 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 2 3 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 1
DShelds cf 4 2 2 1 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 1 0
Totals 38 11 13 11 Totals 28 3 3 3
Texas 000 055 100—11
Oakland 300 000 000— 3

E_Federowicz (4). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Da.Santana (16), A.Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Da.Santana (14). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus (6), K.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado W,6-6 7 3 3 3 2 6
Guerrieri 2 0 0 0 3 2
Oakland
Bre.Anderson L,9-6 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 4
Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1-3 1 3 3 1 0
Wang 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Schlitter 2 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Trivino (Forsythe).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.

Advertisement

T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established