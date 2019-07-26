Rangers 11, Athletics 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .284 Santana lf 5 2 3 6 0 1 .322 Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .285 Pence dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Odor 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .204 Forsythe 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .253 Cabrera 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .234 DeShields cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .262 Federowicz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Totals 38 11 13 11 3 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Canha rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .246 Laureano cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .283 a-Pinder ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Davis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .225 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Totals 28 3 3 3 5 8

Texas 000 055 100—11 13 1 Oakland 300 000 000— 3 3 0

a-walked for Laureano in the 9th.

E_Federowicz (4). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Santana (16), Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Santana (14), off Wang. RBIs_Choo (42), Santana 6 (42), Andrus (50), Pence (50), Cabrera (48), DeShields (20), Laureano 2 (56), Davis (51). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus, Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Oakland 4 (Olson, Laureano, Grossman 2). RISP_Texas 8 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson, Davis. GIDP_Federowicz, Davis.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, W, 6-6 7 3 3 3 2 6 108 4.83 Guerrieri 2 0 0 0 3 2 33 6.75 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 9-6 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 4 79 4.05 Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.57 Trivino 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 10 4.89 Wang 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 32 2.66 Schlitter 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Wang 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Forsythe).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).

