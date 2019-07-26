Listen Live Sports

Rangers 11, Athletics 3

July 26, 2019 1:02 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .284
Santana lf 5 2 3 6 0 1 .322
Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .285
Pence dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Odor 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .204
Forsythe 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .253
Cabrera 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .234
DeShields cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .262
Federowicz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Totals 38 11 13 11 3 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Canha rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .246
Laureano cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .283
a-Pinder ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Davis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .225
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Totals 28 3 3 3 5 8
Texas 000 055 100—11 13 1
Oakland 300 000 000— 3 3 0

a-walked for Laureano in the 9th.

E_Federowicz (4). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Santana (16), Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Santana (14), off Wang. RBIs_Choo (42), Santana 6 (42), Andrus (50), Pence (50), Cabrera (48), DeShields (20), Laureano 2 (56), Davis (51). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus, Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Oakland 4 (Olson, Laureano, Grossman 2). RISP_Texas 8 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson, Davis. GIDP_Federowicz, Davis.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, W, 6-6 7 3 3 3 2 6 108 4.83
Guerrieri 2 0 0 0 3 2 33 6.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 9-6 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 4 79 4.05
Petit 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.57
Trivino 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 10 4.89
Wang 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 32 2.66
Schlitter 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Wang 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Forsythe).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).

