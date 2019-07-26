Rangers 11, Athletics 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Santana lf
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.322
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|DeShields cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Federowicz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|3
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Canha rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|a-Pinder ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|5
|8
|Texas
|000
|055
|100—11
|13
|1
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|3
|0
a-walked for Laureano in the 9th.
E_Federowicz (4). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Santana (16), Cabrera (15), Semien (26). HR_Santana (14), off Wang. RBIs_Choo (42), Santana 6 (42), Andrus (50), Pence (50), Cabrera (48), DeShields (20), Laureano 2 (56), Davis (51). CS_Phegley (1). SF_Andrus, Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Oakland 4 (Olson, Laureano, Grossman 2). RISP_Texas 8 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Olson, Davis. GIDP_Federowicz, Davis.
DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, W, 6-6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|108
|4.83
|Guerrieri
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|6.75
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 9-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|79
|4.05
|Petit
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.57
|Trivino
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|4.89
|Wang
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|32
|2.66
|Schlitter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Wang 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Forsythe).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:45. A_11,854 (46,765).
